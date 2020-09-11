George Floyd's Family to Be Hosted by Vikings for Season Opener vs. Packers

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings will host George Floyd's family at U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced pregame plans for Week 1, which will include Floyd's family being recognized after a pre-recorded musical performance of James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The Vikings have already announced they won't host fans in the stands for their first two home games against the Packers and Tennessee Titans on Sept. 27.

Floyd was killed on May 26 by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was lying facedown on the ground.

The killing of Floyd was one of many similar events that led to widespread protests across the country and prompted athletes across all sports to take a public stand against police brutality and racial injustice.

On June 4, a number of NFL stars filmed a video asking the league to "condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to the players' call: "We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter."

The Vikings have taken on new initiatives in the wake of Floyd's death, including a $5 million donation to various social justice causes and creation of a college scholarship in Floyd's name that will be awarded annually to Black students continuing their education.