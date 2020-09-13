Ranking the Best Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the Best Moments of Tom Brady's CareerSeptember 13, 2020
As the 2020 NFL season brings a new setting for Tom Brady's career, the legendary quarterback is hoping to add a few accomplishments to his Hall of Fame resume.
During his two decades with the New England Patriots, he celebrated six Super Bowl victories, four Super Bowl MVP awards and 17 division titles. Brady earned three league MVP honors, landed 14 Pro Bowl trips and smashed NFL records.
Given the variety and depth of his achievements, selecting the best moments of his career was no easy task.
Exclusivity of the moment—setting a league record, becoming the first to attain a specific goal, the rarity of the accomplishment—played the largest role in determining the choices and order.
10. The Tuck Rule (2001)
One controversial play changed the NFL forever.
During the 2001 divisional round—Brady's playoff debut—the Patriots trailed the Raiders 13-10 late in the fourth quarter. Brady was hit and appeared to fumble, which would've effectively ended the game. However, officials ruled he attempted to tuck the ball into his body, therefore making it an incomplete pass. New England retained possession, tied the game and won in overtime.
From there, the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game and St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.
While it's possible—probable, even—Brady would've developed into a superstar anyway, the non-fumble helped New England begin its dynasty in Brady's first season as a starter.
9. Second Super Bowl Win (2003)
Midway through the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Carolina Panthers took a 22-21 lead when Jake Delhomme connected with Muhsin Muhammad for an 85-yard score.
Brady responded with a touchdown pass of his own to linebacker—and goal-line specialist—Mike Vrabel. After the Panthers evened the score with another Delhomme touchdown toss, Brady and the Patriots marched right back down the field to set up a game-winning 41-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri with four seconds left.
New England won its second Super Bowl in three seasons, and Brady earned his second MVP honor in the big game. He completed 32 of his 48 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
8. Back-to-Back Super Bowl Titles (2004)
The next season, New England headed to Super Bowl XXXIX and won a third championship in four years.
Unlike the first two triumphs, this victory over the Philadelphia Eagles didn't require heroics from Vinatieri. Philly scored late to close its gap to 24-21, but the Pats recovered an onside kick, pinned the Eagles deep and intercepted Donovan McNabb to seal the win.
Brady had a modest game, ending with 236 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions as wide receiver Deion Branch won the MVP honor for his 11 receptions and 133 yards. Brady, though, joined an impressive club as the seventh quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
7. Deflategate Season Ends with a Ring (2014)
Malcolm Butler saved the Patriots with his famous goal-line interception, but Brady also had a clutch fourth quarter to help defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.
Entering the closing frame, Seattle held a 24-14 advantage. But Brady hit Danny Amendola for a score and—after the Patriots quickly forced a punt—completed all nine passes on an 11-play drive that ended with Julian Edelman's go-ahead touchdown catch.
Brady tossed two interceptions, but his 328 yards and four touchdowns landed him Super Bowl MVP honors.
The game is also notable for following the "Deflategate" controversy in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. Plus, the victory ended New England's 10-year title drought and tied Brady with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback.
6. Breaking the Single-Season TD Record (2007)
Good quarterbacks produce with great players. Great quarterbacks make good players look better. Pair a great quarterback with a great player, and the result is a record-setting season.
Prior to the 2007 campaign, New England traded for Randy Moss. The future Hall of Famer had worn out his welcome with the Oakland Raiders and merely cost the Patriots a fourth-round pick in the 2007 draft. Oakland selected defensive back John Bowie, who played five games.
Moss formed a devastating combination with Brady, who became the first player to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season.
The record-setting score arrived in Week 17 against the New York Giants, as Brady eclipsed Peyton Manning. New England lost to Eli Manning and the Giants in Super Bowl XLII five weeks later.
Brady cruised to the league MVP award, as he also led the NFL in completion percentage (68.9) and passing yards (4,806). The Patriots finished the regular season 16-0 as well, but more on that in a moment.
5. Breaking the QB Wins Record (2016)
While measuring a quarterback solely on their win-loss record would be unfair, Brady is the winningest signal-caller ever. That is no small accomplishment, either.
He holds a 219-64 mark in the regular season and a 30-11 record in the playoffs. The only other signal-caller with 200 combined victories is Peyton Manning, and Brady passed his longtime adversary in 2016.
Brady went 33-of-46 for 269 yards and a score during an otherwise forgettable Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
"It's always been about winning, and I've been very fortunate to be on a lot of great teams," he said. "I'm just really grateful."
4. The Sixth Super Bowl Championship (2018)
Two years later, in Sean McVay's second season, the Rams had ascended to championship-level. They squared off with Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
If you like offense, the game stunk. Brady managed 262 yards but tossed an interception and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time in nine title game trips. But New England's stingy defense quieted Los Angeles in a 13-3 victory in the NFL's lowest-scoring Super Bowl.
Brady broke a tie with Hall of Fame defensive end-linebacker Charles Haley by earning his sixth Super Bowl ring.
3. Undefeated Season (2007)
After the Patriots acquired Randy Moss, they didn't simply win games. They demolished many opponents on their 2007 slate.
New England opened the season with eight straight victories of 17-plus points and scored 34-plus points in each game. The second half of the campaign included four one-score margins, including a 24-20 win at rival Indianapolis and a three-point triumph to close the regular season at the Giants.
No, they didn't complete a perfect record.
The 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs) popped champagne when the Giants upset the Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots had won 18 consecutive games, but David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch helped doom New England.
But this place in history is secure—and will be difficult for another team to match.
2. The 28-3 Comeback (2016)
After a scoreless first quarter of Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons took control. Capped by Robert Alford's 82-yard pick-six, Atlanta stormed to a 21-0 lead. And in the third quarter, Tevin Coleman's touchdown reception from Matt Ryan helped put the Falcons up 28-3.
Not only were Brady and the Patriots heading toward a loss, this was an embarrassment.
Until it became an incredible comeback.
New England scored the next 25 points—three touchdowns, a pair of two-point conversions and one field goal—to force overtime. The Patriots won the toss, and Brady marched the offense into scoring territory with five straight completions. James White provided a short rushing touchdown for a stunning 34-28 victory.
"He's laser-focused, and the entire time, there wasn't a time where we looked at Tom like he knew this thing was over," Pats wide receiver Chris Hogan said.
Brady racked up 466 yards and tossed two touchdown passes with one interception while securing his fourth Super Bowl MVP and sixth ring.
1. First Super Bowl Win (2001)
Kurt Warner and the "Greatest Show on Turf" headed into Super Bowl XXXVI as 14-point favorites. This high-flying, record-setting offense had dreams of a second championship in three years.
On the opposite sideline, the Patriots had controversially escaped the Raiders and had a quarterback dilemma.
Brady had exited the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers with a leg injury in the second quarter. Would he be healthy enough to play in the Super Bowl? Or would Drew Bledsoe—whose own injury in Week 2 had opened the door for Brady—return to the starting role?
Bill Belichick stuck with Brady, and the decision paid off.
While the New England defense shut down St. Louis' prolific offense, Brady helped the Patriots build a 17-3 lead. The Rams finally broke through in the fourth quarter and tied the game with 1:30 remaining, but Brady had an answer.
New England's game-winning drive started at its 17-yard line. Brady completed five passes, moving the Patriots into field-goal range. He spiked the ball with seven seconds left, and Adam Vinatieri drilled a 48-yard kick as time expired.
Brady landed his first Super Bowl MVP award and solved the quarterback controversy. And the legend began.