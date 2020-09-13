Ranking the Best Moments of Tom Brady's Career

0 of 10

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

As the 2020 NFL season brings a new setting for Tom Brady's career, the legendary quarterback is hoping to add a few accomplishments to his Hall of Fame resume.

During his two decades with the New England Patriots, he celebrated six Super Bowl victories, four Super Bowl MVP awards and 17 division titles. Brady earned three league MVP honors, landed 14 Pro Bowl trips and smashed NFL records.

Given the variety and depth of his achievements, selecting the best moments of his career was no easy task.

Exclusivity of the moment—setting a league record, becoming the first to attain a specific goal, the rarity of the accomplishment—played the largest role in determining the choices and order.