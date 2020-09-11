Chiefs' Charvarius Ward Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Timeline Unknown

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward was diagnosed with a fractured hand after leaving Thursday night's season-opening victory over the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update and noted a timetable won't be known until Ward is re-evaluated Friday.

The Chiefs were already playing without corner Bashaud Breeland after he received a four-game suspension in August for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

A potential multi-week absence for Ward would test the team's depth in the secondary. Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed would likely draw the starting assignments with Antonio Hamilton and Bopete Keyes working in on passing downs. Sneed recorded an interception early in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game.

Ward finished with one tackle before leaving with the injury.

In August, the 24-year-old Middle Tennessee State product told reporters he was expecting his talent to shine through during his third NFL season:

"Honestly, I feel like I could be one of the best young corners in the game. As long as I just keep believing in myself and have confidence in myself ... the sky is the limit. ... I'm going to earn my respect this year.

"I just believe in myself and my ability. I know what I can do on the field. I just need to show the world. I need to show the coaches ... show the fans, just show everyone that I can be that lockdown corner that I think I can."

Ward tallied 74 total tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing all 16 regular-season games in 2019. He added nine tackles in the playoffs as the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Playing on Thursday means the Chiefs have a little extra time to reshape their defensive backfield before traveling to SoFi Stadium to face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Sept. 20.