Alexander Radulov's OT Winner Hands Stars 2-1 Series Lead vs. Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars are back in control of the Western Conference Final.

Two nights after the Stars were shutout in a 3-0 Game 2 loss, Dallas responded with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner allowed his first goal in six periods to Jamie Oleksiak as the Stars got a bounce-back performance from netminder Anton Khudobin after swapping their backstop for rookie Jake Oettinger in the third period Tuesday.

Khudobin stopped 38 of 40 shots before Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal 31 seconds into overtime.

Notable Performers

Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars: 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 6 SOG, 5 Hits

Alexander Radulov, RW, Dallas Stars: 1 Goal (GWG), 2 SOG, 2 Blocks

Alex Tuch, RW, Vegas Golden Knights: 1 Goal, 4 SOG, 5 Hits

Robin Lehner, G, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 Saves, 3 Goals Allowed

Radulov's Quick OT Winner

Alexander Radulov might've had all night to play against the Golden Knights, but he needed just half a minute in overtime to send both teams back to their hotels for the evening.

The 34-year-old winger created an odd-man situation for himself shortly after the puck dropped in the fourth frame by hanging along the halfboards at center ice away from the play and putting himself in prime position for a breakaway.

That is exactly what happened after the Knights lost the puck in the Dallas zone.

With Vegas looking to attack the strong side of the ice, Radulov was able to coast along the weak side before catching a cross-ice pass from Joe Pavelski and skating all the way in on Lehner, who'd proven himself vulnerable in similar situations throughout the night.

Radulov didn't flinch. By the time he brought the puck to the right faceoff dot, Lehner had overcommitted and gave him an open net to shoot at.

The puck flew by Lehner's right shoulder before he even had time to adjust.

Lehner Snaps Shutout Streak

Robin Lehner has found himself playing for the NHL record books in addition to battling for the Stanley Cup.

The Vegas goalie became the sixth goaltender in NHL history with four shutouts in one postseason in Game 2 and could join an even more exclusive group with his fifth. That'll have to wait a few more days, however.

Lehner's shutout streak was snapped after 157:07 of game time when the Stars picked up a blocked shot at their own blue line and sprang Jamie Oleksiak on a breakaway for his fourth of the postseason. The goal hurt plenty, but giving up a 1-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the second period provided some extra momentum for Dallas.

Lehner certainly had a chance on the puck but also had a few more Stars bearing down on him behind Oleksiak thanks to his defense stumbling on the back-check.

Quick-developing breakaways became a theme of Dallas' goals.

Jamie Benn was able to capitalize on a turnover midway through the third after the Knights overskated the puck at mid-ice. The left winger fired a shot that ricocheted off Lehner's pads and through the five-hole for a goal he'd likely want another crack at.

What's Next

Game 4 between Dallas and Vegas is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.