Joe Judge Restarts Giants Practice After Reported Expletive-Filled Tirade

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge didn't like the effort his players were showing in practice Thursday, so he made them start over.

As Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted, the Giants were about 25 minutes into the workout, featuring stretching and individual drills, before Judge ripped into them with a profanity-laced tirade.

While it was a strange move from the first-year coach, running back Saquon Barkley appreciated the tough love:

"That's something we knew we were going to focus on. Everything we do is going to have purpose behind it," Barkley said. "Coach didn't like how we started off, so we had to start over, and as captains and as leaders and as a team, we had to step up to the challenge, and I think that we responded."

Judge spent the past eight seasons under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots and is clearly bringing a hard-nosed approach to his new role.