Kemba Walker Fouled by OG Anunoby on Late Layup in Game 6, NBA L2M Report Says

The Toronto Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics for a double-overtime win Thursday night, but the Celtics should have had a chance to get the victory in regulation.

The NBA's Last 2 Minute Report from Game 6 stated that Raptors forward OG Anunoby should have been called for a foul during a drive to the basket from Kemba Walker with 4.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

While no foul was called, the report states that Anunoby "makes contact to Walker's arm during his shooting motion that affects his driving shot attempt."

Walker would have gone to the line for two shots, potentially breaking the 98-98 tie with limited time remaining.

The only other missed call in the report also benefited the Raptors, as Norman Powell should have been called for a travel in the first overtime. He later drew a foul on Walker and hit both of his free throws to give Toronto the 106-104 lead.

On the other hand, other questionable calls during the late stretch were supported by the league's assessment.

Jayson Tatum threw the ball away late in the fourth quarter, with Raptors coach Nick Nurse seemingly a distraction, but he was still in a legal position on the floor. Tatum's foul on Anunoby with 0.9 seconds left also created a stir but was ruled a correct call.

The teams eventually got extra two extra sessions to decide the game, with Toronto pulling out the 125-122 win thanks to some clutch shooting down the stretch:

Boston could have closed the series with a win, but the Raptors forced a Game 7 that will take place Friday. A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals will be on the line.