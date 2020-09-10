Cowboys Rumors: NFL Exec Says Cam Erving 'A Liability' Replacing La'el Collins

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins landed on injured reserve with a hip injury, creating further problems for the already-strained Cowboys. Cam Erving, who appeared in 13 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, is the candidate to replace him, but one NFL executive is concerned about the reliability of such a move.

"You can go turn on some Chiefs film from last year and see if you are willing to back that horse," an anonymous executive told The Athletic. "He is a liability."

Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones said Erving had a slow start in camp because of health issues, but with Collins out, the 28-year-old Erving may have to step up.

In his third season with the Chiefs, Erving started eight games at left tackle in 2019 en route to his first Super Bowl championship after going under the knife for shoulder surgery before the season. Kansas City chose not to extend him, and he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in May.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the "experience and versatility" of Erving, who saw nearly 600 snaps as a left tackle in 2019 after tallying 963 at left guard in 2018. When the Cowboys announced the addition of Erving, they noted the possibility of him filling the hole left at swing tackle by Cameron Fleming, the backup to Tyron Smith and Collins over the past two seasons, who agreed to a deal with the Giants.

Erving, who has made 42 NFL starts since he joined Cleveland as a first-round pick in 2015, hasn't quite lived up to expectations, but he may get his second chance in Dallas.

Cowboys fans may be familiar with Erving: With Cleveland in 2016, Erving was ejected alongside Cowboys defensive end David Irving after the pair threw punches following the first drive of a Week 9 meeting.