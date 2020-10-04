Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy, Kenjon Barner Ruled Out vs. Chargers with Injuries

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner were ruled out Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury and a concussion, respectively.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted the injuries, adding the Buccaneers are down to two healthy running backs in Ronald Jones II and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Leonard Fournette was inactive for Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

McCoy has largely avoided major injuries throughout his 12 seasons in the league, which he's spent with Philadelphia (2009-14), Buffalo (2015-18) and Kansas City. McCoy signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in free agency ahead of this season.

In 2012, he missed four games with a concussion, and in 2015, the Bills benched him for two weeks with a hamstring issue before a Week 15 MCL tear forced him out for the remainder of the season.

En route to the Super Bowl last season, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters he gave McCoy time off for "load management" because the 32-year-old wasn't "getting any younger." The Pennsylvania native appeared in 13 games and played just one snap during the Chiefs' postseason run, recording a career-low 465 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

After one touch in Week 1, McCoy reeled in five of seven targets but dropped a pass from quarterback in Tom Brady that would have led to a touchdown.

Still, McCoy is one of the most dominant players of this generation. Since entering the league with the Eagles in 2009, McCoy has amassed over 14,900 yards from scrimmage, ranking first in the league. He also entered the season second in the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns through the past 11 years, and second among all running backs in receptions.

Until Fournette and McCoy are healthy, Brady and the Buccaneers will lean on Jones and Vaughn in the backfield.