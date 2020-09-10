Sean Payton Shares Funny Story About Tom Brady Trolling Him with TB12 Water

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Anyone who has ever purchased a product online knows there's no end to the emails you receive asking if you want to buy the item again.

It turns out Tom Brady learned a thing or two from that approach to business to push his TB12 product on New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton told reporters about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sending him numerous emails about TB12 water:

"Tom's got that whole TB12 line, and he had me buying the water in the offseason, and it was fantastic. Only [problem] is, the emails don't stop coming. And I told him, 'Hey, can you stop sending me emails?' And then he purposely went to the company and now they're doubled. Every morning I wake up, I'm gonna erase about 15, maybe 12 emails."

Brady, 43, is still going strong—perhaps thanks in part to the TB12 method.

The friendly rivalry between Payton and Brady will be renewed Sunday when the Buccaneers play the Saints in New Orleans in a battle between arguably the top two teams in the NFC South.

Considering how prone Brady is to trash-talking his opponents, despite not being very good at it, one can only imagine what the emails he sends to Payton will contain if the Bucs get the win.