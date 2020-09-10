Dodgers Reportedly Oppose Family Restrictions for MLB Playoff Bubble Plan

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers players have expressed opposition to family restrictions proposed by MLB as part of its plan to hold the playoffs in two "bubbles," similar to the NHL's plan for its postseason.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic the team doesn't understand why family members require a seven-day quarantine before joining players in the bubble.

"You're asking us to choose between our families and the playoffs?" Turner said. "That's a stupid question, especially when we've played however many successful games this season. Obviously, there were two blips early on (outbreaks with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals), but it was out of poor choices by individuals. Other than that, it has been a pretty successful season. Why change all the protocols now?"

MLB clubs have played the coronavirus-shortened regular season at the home parks while living with their families. Turner explained to Rosenthal family members have even been able to travel for road games if they drove themselves or flew on a private plane.

"We finish the last week of our season at home. I'd be at my house with my wife," he said. "Then they're like, 'We've got to separate you guys.' I don't understand why she would be quarantined. I lived with her the whole season."

Family members would have three options: quarantining during the wild-card round to join the bubble for the division series, quarantining during the division series to arrive during the league championship series or attending games without quarantine but avoiding interactions with players, per Rosenthal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sources told The Athletic other teams haven't been as vocal about potential opposition to the rules, with talks between the league and Players Association moving forward "largely without rancor."

"You just can't be in a position to roll the dice and say, 'Look, the Dodgers have been fine so far. Let's hope it stays that way,'" an MLB source told Rosenthal. "If you're running a league, it's not the type of policy you would want. It's basically a policy based on luck."

Los Angeles owns the league's best record at 32-12, which is 3.5 games ahead of its closest competition (Tampa Bay Rays, 28-15). Another deep playoff run is expected after reaching the World Series in both 2017 and 2018. It was eliminated in the NLDS by the eventual champion Washington Nationals last year.

The postseason is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.