Patrick Mahomes' Foundation to Build Playground at Kansas City Park

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The offseason of Patrick Mahomes continued in Kansas City as the Chiefs quarterback announced a gift to his adopted city before beginning his Super Bowl defense on Thursday against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes' foundation is working with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department on a project to build a new children's play site at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park on KC's southeast side.

"The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is pumped to build a playground where KC kids can play and be active in their neighborhood," Mahomes said in a statement provided to Fox 4 KC's Karra Small. "We hope that this project brings this community together in a positive and engaging way for years to come."

According to Small, the KC Parks department will design and oversee the project with input from local residents.

Since winning the Super Bowl in February, Mahomes has signed a 10-year, $503 million extension, become a minority stakeholder in the Kansas City Royals, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, and has now taken on a public works project.

On Thursday, he'll get a chance to further impress KC fans as he embarks on his third season as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.