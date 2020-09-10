Video: Braves Score NL Record 29 Runs vs. Marlins as Adam Duvall Hits 3 HRs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

On a night like Wednesday in Atlanta, it's hard to pick just one stat that stands out from the Braves' 29-9 victory over the Miami Marlins—especially when the score is itself eye-popping—so it's best to start with the records.

Atlanta set the modern-day (since 1900) National League record for most runs in a single game, an MLB record for most runs in one inning this season (11) and the most runs scored in one game in franchise history (previous was 23 in 1957 as the Milwaukee Braves).

There was also Bryse Wilson earning a save during a game in which his team won by 20 runs.

Yet it's the three home runs off the bat of outfielder Adam Duvall that'll stick with many from a strange evening at Truist Park.

Only a week after belting three home runs in one night at Fenway Park, Duvall's bat stayed hot as he became the first player in Braves history with multiple three-home run games in his career. Quite a feat for a team that boasts Hank Aaron among its alumni.

No player has ever notched two three-home run games in September and no NL player has recorded two games with three homers each within 10 days of each other since St. Louis Cardinals' Johnny Mize did it in 1938.

If the night weren't historic enough, Duvall became the first batter to hit a home run with one man on, two men on and the bases loaded in that order.

Because, of course, Duvall capped off his evening with a grand slam.

The Braves essentially rewrote their franchise history in one evening and nine innings. Unfortunately for Miami, the Marlins were on the receiving end of it.

Duvall was hardly alone in providing offense for Atlanta.

Ronald Acuna Jr. recorded five walks, four runs and three hits. Freddie Freeman notched six RBI on three hits and Ozzie Albies scored three runs with two RBI on three hits.

Overall, the Braves had 23 hits with each player who came up to the plate knocking at least one and all but Marcell Ozuna and Adeiny Hechavarria with a multi-hit game.