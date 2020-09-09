Matt Hardy Expected to Make '100% Full Recovery' After Injury at AEW All Out

Credit: WWE.com

Matt Hardy told fans at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday that he is "expected to make a 100 percent full recovery" after suffering a nasty fall in his match with Sammy Guevara at All Out last Saturday.

Hardy also said that he plans to return to AEW and challenge for the World Championship when he is cleared.

On Saturday, Guevara speared Hardy off an elevated scissor lift in the Daily's Place backstage area in Jacksonville, Florida. They were supposed to fall onto a table below, but Hardy's upper body flew past, and the back of his head and neck hit the concrete.

The match continued following a pause, during which AEW ringside doctor Michael Sampson cleared Hardy, according to the promotion.

After the event, AEW CEO Tony Khan told reporters that Hardy had passed concussion protocol before heading to a local hospital. Khan also provided this update:

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the hospital stay was a "precautionary measure to have him checked out and possibly get an MRI to evaluate any possible injury."

As for Wednesday, Hardy was warmly and loudly welcomed by the fans in attendance at Daily's Place:

"The outpouring of love and support has truly been overwhelming, humbling, even mind-blowing," Hardy said regarding everyone who has wished him well. "I can't believe how much love I've been shown. Thank you again."

Reby Hardy, a former pro wrestler valet and Matt Hardy's wife, was also in the stands with their infant child, Bartie. Hardy also acknowledged them and his two other sons, Maxel and Wolfgang, calling himself the "luckiest man in the world."

He also apologized to his family and fans:

"I have this amazing family, and I want to say I am sorry for putting you through that on Saturday night. And to all the wrestling fans who were so concerned about me, I am sorry for putting you through that as well. You really showed us all how much you care about all the wrestlers and performers to get in this ring night in and night out and sacrifice, put everything on the line for your entertainment, so thank you."

Hardy has been wrestling professionally since 1992, mostly with WWE. He has been part of AEW since March.