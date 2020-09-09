Joe Burrow Named Bengals Captain Ahead of NFL Debut vs. Chargers

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is one of seven team captains for the 2020 season, per a team announcement made Wednesday morning.

Wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Josh Bynes, safety Shawn Williams and punter Kevin Huber round out the group.

As ESPN's Ben Baby noted, teammates have complimented Burrow's leadership.

"To be honest, I think what popped off the most about Joe Burrow is his leadership and how he takes the huddle," running back Joe Mixon said. "He's a very confident guy. He goes about things so professionally. I think he does a great job leading."

The Bengals' confidence in Burrow has been comforting for the ex-LSU star, who spoke about his teammates' belief in him in July.

"It makes you feel good for sure," he said, per Baby. "But I'm going to have to continue to do my job. If I don't play well, that all goes out the window. That's what I'm focused on right now is playing really, really well and doing my job."

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will start his first game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Athens, Ohio, native is coming off a stellar 2019 college football season where he led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship over defending title winners Clemson.

He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 60 touchdowns and threw for 12.5 yards per pass attempt.