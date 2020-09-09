Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: I Found My Confidence Again During 2020 Offseason

Dylan Buell/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky told reporters that he "found his confidence" again after being thrust into a competition for the team's starting signal-caller job when the team traded for Super Bowl LIII MVP quarterback Nick Foles this offseason.

"I think I just found my confidence this offseason when I figured out it was going to be a competition," Trubisky said per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer. "I mean, something had to change from last year to this year. I think it was getting healthy, how I trained this offseason, how I approached it mentally, just talking to my support cast and family and friends and reaching out for advice.

"I just found my confidence again. You have to believe in yourself for your teammates and other people to believe in you. So I just came in here with a different attitude and mindset and how I'm going to approach this season. There's going to be no regrets. I'm not even worried about outcomes. I'm just worried about putting my best foot forward and staying in that mindset to allow you to play really good football."

Trubisky regressed in his third season as the team's starting quarterback, with his completion rate, touchdown-to-interception ratio, yards per attempt and quarterback rating all taking dips from 2018.

In the offseason, the Bears traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Foles, and a quarterback competition ensued.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Trubisky won the job, though, and now the fourth-year pro will lead his team into the 2020 season beginning with a home matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Trubisky is capable of more than what he showed in 2019.

The former UNC star enjoyed a largely stellar 2018 season that included a 66.6 percent completion rate, 24 touchdowns (to just 12 interceptions) and 421 rushing yards with three more scores on the ground.

The Bears went 11-5 and won the NFC North but were upset in the NFC Wild Card Round 16-15 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2019 Bears never seemed to get over losing that heartbreaker on a missed 43-yard field goal, as the team never really found a groove and regressed to 8-8.

Chicago will look to move past that as the team searches for its second division title in three seasons.