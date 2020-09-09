Lamar Jackson 'A Million Times Ahead' of Where He Was in 2019, Says Mark Ingram

Nick Wass/Associated Press

When you need a hype man, call Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II.

While Lamar Jackson was breaking the single-season rushing record for a quarterback and unanimously being named MVP, Ingram was there to remind everybody about the Ravens star. Heading into the 2020 season, he's once again proving to be a great teammate.

Ingram told reporters Wednesday that Jackson is "a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year" thanks to the general benefits that come with experience and continuity in a starting role.

Jackson seemingly doesn't have much higher to go following a season in which he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

However, Jackson's skills as a passer could plausibly improve as he continues adjusting to NFL defenses. The Athletic's Jay Glazer noted the 23-year-old was already receiving praise for his offseason work in May:

"He works his butt off, so I think he's going to always stay a step ahead. The thing not talked about enough with Jackson is his jump in accuracy. He worked so hard to get more accurate. It wasn't a little more accurate—it was a lot more accurate. Coaches around the league marvel about his accuracy and how much he jumped last year. He has gone through the ceiling because of his work ethic."

Ingram's comments may be hyperbolic, but don't be surprised if Jackson makes more strides in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That should be a scary thought for the rest of the AFC.