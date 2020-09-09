Report: 2020 NBA Draft Could Move to Nov. 18 Amid Discussions with NBPA

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly looking at Nov. 18 as a target date for the 2020 Draft.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the date has been arrived at amid discussions between the league and National Basketball Players Association.

Wojnarowski added the league will continue discussing the Nov. 18 date for the draft later this week at a meeting with the board of governors and general managers.

According to Wojnarowski, teams pushed to have the draft moved back to allow the NBA and NBPA more time to negotiate a new salary cap for the 2020-21 season.

Before the NBA season resumed in July, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA Draft remained on the schedule for Oct. 16.

There had been growing speculation in recent weeks about that date not likely to stick.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported after the Aug. 20 Draft Lottery there was "skepticism among team executives" the draft or free agency (Oct. 18) would begin as initially planned due to "doubt the league and National Basketball Players Association can agree to a firm salary cap for the 2020-21 season by either date."

The 2020-21 cap was expected to rise to $115 million, but The Athletic's John Hollinger reported in June "the expectation" is the league will set the cap at $109 million—identical to this season—with the tax line dropping from $132.6 million to $123 million.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (h/t ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst) he doesn't anticipate next season starting on Dec. 1 as had been previously discussed.

"I think our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas. ... So my sense is, in working with the players' association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that's what we would be targeting," Silver said.

The 2020 NBA Finals are currently scheduled to begin Sept. 30 and could run through Oct. 13 if it goes a full seven games.