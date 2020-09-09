WWE Legend Batista Featured in New Trailer for 'Dune' Movie

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Former WWE Superstar Dave "Batista" Bautista was featured in a trailer for the upcoming movie Dune that was released Wednesday by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the film, Batista plays the role of Glossu Rabban, who is the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, played by Stellan Skarsgard.

Dune is based on the 1965 novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert, and the upcoming film is the first of a two-part series.

The science fiction movie boasts a star-studded cast that also includes the likes of Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.

Batista first rose to prominence as a WWE Superstar from 2002-10 and again from 2013-14 and 2018-19. During his time in WWE, Batista was a four-time World Heavyweight champion, two-time WWE champion, four-time Tag Team champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He retired after losing to Triple H in the final match of his career at WrestleMania 35 two years ago.

While Batista is a wrestler no longer, he has become a big star in Hollywood with appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, two Avengers movies and the action-comedy Stuber.

Wrestling fans and moviegoers will have another chance to enjoy Batista's acting chops when Dune hits theaters on Dec. 18.

