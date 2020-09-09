Pacers Head Coach Rumors: Becky Hammon, Dave Joerger Among Candidates

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and Becky Hammon and Dave Joerger are reportedly among the candidates scheduled for interviews.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are expected to speak with "more than a dozen" coaches in their first round of virtual interviews.

Other candidates include high-profile assistants Dan Craig and Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat, Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas of the Dallas Mavericks, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets.

Hammon became the first woman to interview for a head coaching job in 2018 when she met with the Bucks before the team decided to hire Mike Budenholzer.

Joerger and Vaughn have previous head coaching experience. Joerger went a combined 245-247 in six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings from 2013-14 to 2018-19. The Grizzlies reached the playoffs in each of his three seasons.

Vaughn went 58-158 in three seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2012-13 to 2014-15. He led the Nets to a 7-3 record and the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs as interim head coach after Kenny Atkinson left the organization in early March.

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan on Aug. 26 after they were swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason.

Indiana has made the playoffs in nine of the past 10 seasons but hasn't advanced past the first round since it reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014.