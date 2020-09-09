Aqib Talib Announces NFL Retirement, Says He Turned Down Patriots Contract

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Talib, who posted his announcement on Twitter, noted he turned down an offer from the New England Patriots:

Talib played 19 games for the Patriots between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2013.

A first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft, Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs before being traded to New England midway through the 2012 season.

Talib signed a six-year contract with the Denver Broncos in March 2014. He helped the franchise win back-to-back AFC West titles in each of his first two seasons. The Ohio native recorded five solo tackles and two pass breakups in Denver's 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

After spending four years in Denver, Talib spent the last two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the franchise reach Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season, but they were defeated 13-3 by the Patriots.

Talib only appeared in five games last year due to a rib injury. He finished his career with 462 combined tackles, 125 pass breakups and 35 interceptions in 148 games.