Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals look primed to finally contend again in 2020, but the secondary remains a concern. That unit gave up a league-worst 109.9 passer rating last season, and not much has changed from a personnel standpoint.

Veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix might be able to help in that regard while serving as a perfect partner for standout Budda Baker.

Right now, Arizona has 2019 fifth-round supplemental draft pick Jalen Thompson penciled in next to Baker. While there's potential there, he surrendered completions on 83 percent of the passes thrown into his coverage as a rookie.

Clinton-Dix has bounced around the league of late, but he's still only 27, has compiled 16 career interceptions and has a Pro Bowl on his resume. Arizona should make a run at him to see if he might either help or supplant Thompson.

And you might be thinking, Why not Earl Thomas? But we'll get this out of the way now: Thomas didn't land in any of the 32 spots on this list because his reported antics make him too much of a risk for good teams and his age reduces his value to bad ones.