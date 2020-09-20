Padres Clinch 2020 MLB Playoff Spot with Win over Mariners

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

For the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres will play in October after clinching a postseason berth with Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings.



The Padres have been the breakout team of 2020 with their roster of exciting young talent and vivid personalities that shine on the field.

No player better encapsulates the spirit of this team than shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who s arguably the face of Major League Baseball in just his second season. He's the presumptive favorite to win NL MVP with a .310/.407/.655 slash line and 15 homers and 40 RBI.

The 21-year-old is just the tip of the iceberg for what has made this Padres team so good. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth has the inside track on NL Rookie of the Year with a .305/.369/.523 slash line.

No NL team has had the MVP and Rookie of the Year winners in the same season since the 1998 Chicago Cubs (Sammy Sosa and Kerry Wood).

Their big free-agent additions, Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado, have been terrific this season. The former currently is currently slugging a career-best .533.

Machado, meanwhile, is on pace to set career-highs in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.384) and slugging percentage (.619).

General manager A.J. Preller took advantage of his team's deep farm system by making multiple deals leading up to the Aug. 31 trade deadline to add talent to help their playoff push.

Per The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh, Preller added or traded a total of 26 players before the trade deadline.

The biggest move involved San Diego acquiring Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians. Starting pitching depth has been one area the Padres haven't been strong in 2020. Chris Paddack and Garrett Richards both have ERAs north of 4.20.

Clevinger posted a 3.20 ERA in 101 games over five seasons in Cleveland.

Playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers makes it difficult to really stand out, but the Padres have been the talk of MLB all season.

Their playoff appearance this season stems from years of building their minor league depth through trades, drafts and international signings that made their farm system the envy of the 29 other teams at the start of 2019.

San Diego has been building toward its moment in the spotlight all season. It will finally get the stage in October for the first time in 14 years.