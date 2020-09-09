Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin Agrees to New Contract; Dallas Frees $8M Cap Space

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin reportedly agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the restructuring will push money into the future and open $8 million in salary-cap space.

Martin, the No. 16 pick in the 2014 draft, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons and is also a four-time first-team All-Pro.

The 29-year-old Martin has been a pillar of consistency at right guard for the Cowboys throughout his career, as he has started and appeared in 94 of a possible 96 regular-season games.

Dallas signed him to a six-year, $84 million extension in 2018, and he is under contract through the 2024 season.

Martin has always been an important part of the Dallas offensive line, but it can be argued he may be even more vital in 2020 after All-Pro center Travis Frederick retired and right tackle La'el Collins landed on injured reserve.

There could be any number of reasons for the Cowboys to free up cap space, but one possibility is the potential signing of free-agent safety Earl Thomas.

The Baltimore Ravens released Thomas after he got into a physical altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, and the Cowboys have long been linked to the seven-time Pro Bowler. Dallas also released veteran safety HaHa Clinton-Dix during the roster cut-down, which further fueled speculation the Cowboys might be in the market for Thomas.

Regardless of why the Cowboys restructured Martin's contract, they now have more wiggle room to improve their roster during the season or perhaps even before their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.