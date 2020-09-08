Billy Donovan Won't Return as Thunder Coach Next Season

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Add the Oklahoma City Thunder to the list of teams in the market for a new head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports OKC and Billy Donovan will not pursue a new contract after Donovan's deal expired at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The former University of Florida coach left the NCAA for the Thunder in 2015, taking over for Scott Brooks and compiling a 243-157 record in five years with four straight first-round losses in the playoffs.

The Thunder nearly pulled off a Game 7 victory against the Houston Rockets last week during the first round of the playoffs and saw guard Luguentz Dort break out with 12.5 points per game, but it remained another early exit for Donovan after leading the franchise to the Western Conference Finals with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2016.

Wojnarowski reports the parting was amicable:

"With reduced league revenues amid the pandemic, there remains uncertainty on how long the Thunder might continue with key veterans in place before changing course on playoff-contention in the Western Conference.

"Donovan will be a significant commodity on the open NBA market, and could become a candidate among the openings in Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Indiana."

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor is also reporting interest with the Sixers, but the franchise is addressing its front office first.

Donovan's contract was for five years with a team option and saw him earn the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award with Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer this season. Donovan never finished a season with fewer than 44 wins despite losing both Durant and Westbrook over his tenure.

The 55-year-old should have plenty of options depending on what he'd like to do next. His experience developing young players like Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley make him an attractive hire for teams like the Bulls and Pelicans, while a number of colleges would likely pay top dollar for his services.

With both the Pacers and Sixers, Donovan would have opportunities to salvage a championship window, but failure to do so could result in a drastic roster makeover much like he experienced in Oklahoma City.

It's unclear where the Thunder will look next as they search for the franchise's fourth coach since moving to Oklahoma.