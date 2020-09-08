DeMarcus Cousins' $8M Mansion Featuring Home Theater, Elevator Put on Market

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins is listing his Las Vegas mansion and offering a peek at the lifestyle that comes with an $8 million home, according to TMZ Sports.

Located in the Queensridge neighborhood, just a 25-minute drive from The Strip, the estate boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and of course an indoor basketball court.

The mansion is listed as a two-acre compound with over 20,000 square feet of space, including 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an elevator, a wellness spa, an indoor basketball court, a movie theater, a state-of-the-art gym, a private guest house, a billiards room, three offices, a sports media room and a wet bar, among other amenities.

The real estate agents' description further explained the appeal and design:

"Where Modern Luxury meets Mediterranean. Beautifully renovated and curated for one who wants the best of everything that exists in life. This Extraordinary $8 Million Mega Mansion is a glittering pillar of sophistication and world-class luxury, every detail of construction, architecture, interior design and world-class amenities has been executed to exceed your expectations, resulting in an unparalleled luxury experience."

It's tough to beat a movie theater, wellness spa and gym—to say nothing of the private guest house with a kitchen.

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was waived in February. If his estate goes for asking price, he'll more than double his yearly earnings.