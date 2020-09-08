DeMarcus Cousins' $8M Mansion Featuring Home Theater, Elevator Put on Market

Los Angeles Lakers player DeMarcus Cousins, right, who previously played with the New Orleans Pelicans cheers for his team during an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins is listing his Las Vegas mansion and offering a peek at the lifestyle that comes with an $8 million home, according to TMZ Sports

Located in the Queensridge neighborhood, just a 25-minute drive from The Strip, the estate boasts 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and of course an indoor basketball court. 

The mansion is listed as a two-acre compound with over 20,000 square feet of space, including 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an elevator, a wellness spa, an indoor basketball court, a movie theater, a state-of-the-art gym, a private guest house, a billiards room, three offices, a sports media room and a wet bar, among other amenities.

The real estate agents' description further explained the appeal and design:

"Where Modern Luxury meets Mediterranean. Beautifully renovated and curated for one who wants the best of everything that exists in life. This Extraordinary $8 Million Mega Mansion is a glittering pillar of sophistication and world-class luxury, every detail of construction, architecture, interior design and world-class amenities has been executed to exceed your expectations, resulting in an unparalleled luxury experience."

It's tough to beat a movie theater, wellness spa and gym—to say nothing of the private guest house with a kitchen. 

Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was waived in February. If his estate goes for asking price, he'll more than double his yearly earnings. 