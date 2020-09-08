Leonard Fournette on Tom Brady: 'For the First Time ... I Really Have a QB'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette will play alongside Tom Brady after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an interesting change of pace for the running back.

"For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," Fournette told reporters Tuesday.

In three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette lined up alongside Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler.

Bortles was under center when Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017, while Foles was a Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, none have the resume of Brady, who has won six Super Bowls, three MVP awards and will go down as one of the best ever to play the position.

It could potentially provide some open lanes for Fournette, who has faced a lot of eight-man fronts early in his NFL career.