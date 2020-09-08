Leonard Fournette on Tom Brady: 'For the First Time ... I Really Have a QB'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yardage against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette used to be considered a building block in Jacksonville. Then he ended up on the trading block. Now, the bruising running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and facing an uncertain future with the franchise. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette will play alongside Tom Brady after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an interesting change of pace for the running back. 

"For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," Fournette told reporters Tuesday.

In three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette lined up alongside Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler.

Bortles was under center when Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017, while Foles was a Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, none have the resume of Brady, who has won six Super Bowls, three MVP awards and will go down as one of the best ever to play the position.

It could potentially provide some open lanes for Fournette, who has faced a lot of eight-man fronts early in his NFL career.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like