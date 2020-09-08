Report: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Agree to Record 2-Year, $54.5M Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have signed receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year extension worth $54.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The $27.25 million per year is the highest annual salary in league history for a non-quarterback. The deal includes $42.75 million in guarantees.

This adds to the three years left on his current contract, giving him $94 million over the next five years for an average of $18.8 per year, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is now signed through the 2024 season.

Hopkins provided his reaction on Twitter after the deal was announced:

Arizona acquired Hopkins this offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans, also receiving a fourth-round pick, in exchange for David Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the receiver's interest in a new deal caused the trade.

"It was in the best interest of our team," the coach said in April. "DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player. We loved DeAndre Hopkins. He had three years left on his deal, and he wanted a raise."

The 28-year-old only has a $12.5 million cap hit for 2020, which ranks 14th among receivers, per Spotrac.

Ed Werder of ESPN reported he was seeking $18-20 million per year, which is what he got when added to his current deal.

Hopkins has been one of the top players at his position since entering the league in 2013, earning four Pro Bowl selections and making the All-Pro First Team in each of the last three years. He had over 100 catches in 2018 and 2019 and has remained durable with only two missed regular-season games in seven years.

He will now play a key role in the Cardinals passing attack alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, trying to provide some stability for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.