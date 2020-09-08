Fantasy Alert: J.D. McKissic Named Washington's RB1 Ahead of Gibson, Barber

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After Adrian Peterson's surprise release last week, the Washington Football Team has answered fantasy questions about who their starting running back will be this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington's official depth chart lists J.D. McKissic as the No. 1 running back, ahead of Antonio Gibson and Peyton Barber, for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peterson was Washington's starting running back for the past two seasons. The seven-time Pro Bowler racked up 1,940 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 31 games with the team.

Speaking to ESPN's John Keim, Peterson did say late in training camp he "noticed that my role would be reduced" because McKissic and Gibson were seeing increased reps when the offense went with multiple running backs.

McKissic's initial ascent to the top spot in Washington's rotation makes sense based on the new direction of the organization. Head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner came from the Carolina Panthers, who took full advantage of Christian McCaffrey's diverse skill set over the previous three seasons.

While no one should expect McKissic to turn into a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver, he does have that dual skill set to put up big numbers in the offense. The 27-year-old was a wideout at Arkansas State before shifting to running back in the NFL.

McKissic averages 4.6 yards per attempt on 88 carries and has 515 receiving yards on 70 receptions in 35 career games.

Gibson could emerge as the primary ball-carrier as the season moves on. Washington selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. He had more receptions (38) than rushing attempts (33) and averaged 15.5 yards per touch during his senior season at Memphis.

Per Fantasy Pros, Gibson is being selected as the No. 43 running back in drafts; McKissic is No. 89 on the list.

Given all the questions about Washington's offense, due in large part to uncertainty about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' development, betting on any running back to have sustained success is a risky proposition.

McKissic might be the lead back to open the season by virtue of having more experience, but Gibson is the player to keep an eye on down the road.