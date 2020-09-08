Patriots' Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton Does Things I've Never Coached Before

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels acknowledged recently that Cam Newton is unlike any quarterback he coached previously.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday, ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted that McDaniels said "there are things Newton does that [I have] never coached before."

Reiss reported last week that Pats head coach Bill Belichick informed players that Newton would be the starting quarterback and that the players voted him as one of the team's three captains for the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Newton starting wasn't a given when the Patriots signed him at a bargain price in July, as Jarrett Stidham was the front-runner to start before that.

The Pats lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after he spent two decades in New England, and there is no question that Newton is a far different player than Brady.

Brady was mobile in the pocket, but most of his rushing yards came on short-yardage quarterback sneaks, and he wasn't ever proficient at getting outside the pocket and making plays.

Throwing on the run and picking up yardage with his legs are two of Newton's greatest attributes, and they should allow McDaniels to open up the playbook more than ever before.

It is fair to wonder if Newton is as mobile now as he was earlier in his career, especially since a foot injury limited him to just two games with the Carolina Panthers last season.

The 31-year-old was so hampered by injuries over the past two seasons, in fact, that the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency and cut Newton.

Newton does boast an impressive resume, though, with three Pro Bowl nods, an NFL MVP award and a 15-1 season to his credit.

Still, Newton is no Brady, and he will have to prove himself as the starter for a New England team that is used to winning.

McDaniels apparently likes what he has seen out of Newton thus far, but the weapons around him are questionable, which means Cam may have to put the offense on his back more often than not in order for the Pats to win their 12th consecutive AFC East title.