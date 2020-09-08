NBA Playoffs 2020: Latest Scores, Odds, Bracket, Standings and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have finally lost their first game of the NBA playoffs. However, it's unlikely to stop them from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in their second-round series, the Heat lost Sunday's Game 4 to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-115 in overtime. Miami had won its first seven games of the postseason, as it swept the Indiana Pacers in four games in the opening round.

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, so the Bucks could have an unprecedented comeback if they win three more games against the Heat.

Here's a look at the full playoff picture for the second round, followed by current NBA title odds and a preview of Tuesday's action.

NBA Playoff Picture

Eastern Conference

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Miami won 115-104

Game 2: Miami won 116-114

Game 3: Miami won 115-100

Game 4: Milwaukee won 118-115 (OT)

Game 5: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday at TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday at TBD, TNT

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Boston won 112-94

Game 2: Boston won 102-99

Game 3: Toronto won 104-103

Game 4: Toronto won 100-93

Game 5: Boston won 111-89

Game 6: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Friday at TBD, TNT

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Houston won 112-97

Game 2: Los Angeles won 117-109

Game 3: Tuesday at 9 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Thursday at TBD, TNT

Game 5: Saturday at TBD, ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday at TBD, TNT

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 16 at TBD, TNT

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Los Angeles won 120-97

Game 2: Denver won 110-101

Game 3: Los Angeles won 113-107

Game 4: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 5: Friday at TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday at TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 15 at TBD, ESPN

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Clippers +185 (bet $100 to win $185)

Los Angeles Lakers +300

Boston Celtics +500

Miami Heat +500

Houston Rockets +1200

Toronto Raptors +1600

Milwaukee Bucks +2400

Denver Nuggets +6500

Odds obtained via FanDuel

Tuesday Preview

Heat Look to Put Away Bucks Again

In their first opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat came up just short, losing to the Bucks in overtime in Sunday's Game 4. Fortunately for Miami, it has three more chances to secure a series win and prevent Milwaukee from getting back to the conference finals for the second straight year.

The Heat haven't reached the conference finals since 2014, their last season with LeBron James. But they're in a good position to get back there this year, and they could potentially secure their spot as early as Tuesday's Game 5.

In order to do that, Miami will need to finish better than it did last time out, when it blew an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and couldn't pull it out in OT.

"At the end of the day, we should have played like we did in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3," Heat center Bam Adebayo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle injury) is limited, the Bucks can still hang with the Heat, as they proved late in Game 4. But no matter how much the reigning NBA MVP plays, it'd be difficult for him and/or his teammates to keep Milwaukee in the postseason.

Khris Middleton powered the Bucks in Game 4, scoring 36 points in 48 minutes while also collecting eight rebounds and eight assists. It was his highest scoring output of the postseason, and if Milwaukee is going to make this series a bit closer, it could need another stellar performance from the 29-year-old forward.

Will Lakers Take Control in Game 3?

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Perhaps the Lakers are just slow starters this postseason. But that may end up being just fine if the second round goes anything like the first for the top seed in the Western Conference.

In the opening round, Los Angeles dropped Game 1 to the Portland Trail Blazers before bouncing back with four straight victories to advance. Then, it started its second-round series against Houston with a Game 1 loss. But it responded with a victory in Sunday's Game 2 to even the series at 1.

Could that have been the start of another five-game series victory for the Lakers? Or at least a series win that gets them into the Western Conference Finals?

It may be harder for them to do that than it was in the first round. The Rockets are a talented team led by elite guard duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden. And had they not gotten off to a tough start in Game 2 (they were outscored 36-20 in the first quarter), perhaps there's a chance they could be up 2-0 right now.

"They just came out and played harder than us, I feel like," Harden said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "In the second half, we woke up and took the lead. We've just got to have that intensity at the beginning of the game and we'll be all right."

Game 3 could be crucial in determining how the rest of the series unfolds. And if Houston is going to pull off a big upset, taking a series lead now could provide it with some momentum to do so.