MLB Free Agents 2020: Early Rumors and Predictions for Hitters on Expiring Deals

Some New York Yankees fans were likely disappointed when the Bronx Bombers ended up signing infielder DJ LeMahieu in January 2019.

After all, superstars such as Manny Machado and Bryce Harper were also on the market that winter. Why not spend extra for a bona fide superstar and a future franchise cornerstone?

Just under 20 months later, it seems the Yankees made the right choice inking LeMahieu to that two-year, $24 million deal. He was their most valuable player in 2019. The veteran ranked 18th in fWAR, per FanGraphs, and he also played in 145 games for a roster littered with injuries.

The 32-year-old was equally as tremendous in the postseason, posting a .976 OPS in a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series and following up with a pair of homers and a 1.029 OPS against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

LeMahieu has been every bit as good for the Yankees in the second year of his contract, leading the AL in batting average (.363) and posting a .919 OPS prior to Monday's loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. In fact, he has been one of the lone positives for a club that has begun to struggle with a roster again decimated by a slew of injuries.

New York is still hoping to get healthy and contend for a World Series over the course of the next month or so. But soon the question will become: Will the Yankees re-sign LeMahieu?

On the one hand, this winter poses a rather stark outlook for impending free agents given potential financial fallouts from the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, it is clear LeMahieu deserves a raise and is also likely to seek out a multiyear deal.

However, all signs point to the Yankees keeping LeMahieu in the Bronx. Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported the Californian has emerged as an invaluable leader in the clubhouse:

"People connected to the team say that LeMahieu is even more essential to the clubhouse culture than his quiet persona might suggest. Leading by example with his work ethic and style of play—and speaking up when necessary—LeMahieu has emerged along with Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge as one of the stronger player voices under manager Aaron Boone.

"He's said to be funnier and more outgoing (well, outgoing might be a stretch) behind closed doors than he is with the media. He is also, you might have noticed, one of the best hitters on the planet."

Additionally, it would seem he is of vital importance in terms of New York's infield.

Gleyber Torres is the shortstop of the future, but LeMahieu became that much more crucial to the Yankees' makeup when they allowed longtime shortstop Didi Gregorius to walk in free agency. Not to mention, LeMahieu has shown a willingness to play all over the infield, including both corner spots.

Granted, the Yankees have a number of other considerations this offseason, notably how they will handle the pitching situation with both Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton also headed for free agency.

Still, re-signing LeMahieu might become priority No. 1 for the Yankees given his leadership and productivity.

Prediction: Yankees re-sign LeMahieu to a three-year deal

J.T Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball as of late, and J.T. Realmuto has been a central figure in their success, even in light of recent struggles.

The 29-year-old entered Monday's game against the New York Mets slashing .260/.338/.512 with nine homers and a 122 OPS+. He had a .630 OPS in the last couple weeks, yet he was still the most valuable catcher in baseball (along with Yasmani Grandal) this year, per FanGraphs.

Realmuto is not only one of the best hitters at his position, but he is also an elite defender. He ranks first in catcher framing, per Baseball Savant. Stealing strikes is no small detail, especially given some of the question marks in Philadelphia's pitching staff.

The Del City, Oklahoma native ranks first in fWAR at the catching spot since 2016, per FanGraphs. He has clearly established himself as one of the best players in his position, and marquee catchers usually come at a premium, as evidenced by the contract Grandal signed with the White Sox this past winter.

Indeed, Realmuto figures to have a lucrative market even in spite of the financial state of the game. But it remains to be seen whether the Phillies can convince him to stay in the City of Brotherly Love.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported in June the Phillies were willing to offer Realmuto a contract in the range of "4-6 years," at an average annual value of $23 million. But there is plenty of uncertainty with respect to the All-Star's future relationship with his current club.

Realmuto said in July the two sides had yet to make progress in extension talks, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last week the team has been in contact with his representatives regarding an extension, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Given there is less than month to go in the 2020 regular season, it seems likely Realmuto will enter the open market. That said, it would be a surprise if the Phillies did not negotiate a new contract with their star backstop.

Philadelphia made a commitment to winning when it signed Harper prior to the start of the 2019 campaign, and Bryce has been adamant the team re-signs Realmuto.

Klentak and Phillies owner John Middleton will have to open up their wallets to re-sign Realmuto, but a reunion seems likely given the importance of a quality backstop and Harper's endorsement of his catcher.

Prediction: Phillies sign Realmuto to five-year deal

