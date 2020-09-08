Early Match Card Projections and Picks for AEW Full Gear PPV

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has positioned All Out as its WrestleMania, and just like 'Mania, the second edition was a letdown compared to the first.

The most controversial moment of the night had to do with Matt Hardy taking a bad bump onto a concrete floor, and the match being allowed to continue called AEW's concussion protocol into question. There have been conflicting reports about the severity of the injury, making it harder for fans to know what to think.

Even if All Out didn't end up being what we had all hoped, it still had some memorable moments. Britt Baker vs. Big Swole and Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa were highlights, as was the main event between Jon Moxley and MJF.

FTR won the tag belts from Adam Page and Kenny Omega in the only title change of the evening, and Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal to earn a future shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW's next event is Full Gear on November 7. Let's take a look at some matches that could make up the card.