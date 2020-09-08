Early Match Card Projections and Picks for AEW Full Gear PPV

Early Match Card Projections and Picks for AEW Full Gear PPVSeptember 8, 2020
All Elite Wrestling has positioned All Out as its WrestleMania, and just like 'Mania, the second edition was a letdown compared to the first.
The most controversial moment of the night had to do with Matt Hardy taking a bad bump onto a concrete floor, and the match being allowed to continue called AEW's concussion protocol into question. There have been conflicting reports about the severity of the injury, making it harder for fans to know what to think.
Even if All Out didn't end up being what we had all hoped, it still had some memorable moments. Britt Baker vs. Big Swole and Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa were highlights, as was the main event between Jon Moxley and MJF.
FTR won the tag belts from Adam Page and Kenny Omega in the only title change of the evening, and Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal to earn a future shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.
AEW's next event is Full Gear on November 7. Let's take a look at some matches that could make up the card.
Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole
Hikaru Shida defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women's Championship at All Out, while Big Swole picked up a big won over Britt Baker in the Tooth and Nail match.
With Swole becoming one of AEW's fastest-rising stars in recent months, it would make perfect sense to give her a shot at the title at the next pay-per-view.
The AEW women's division has a lot of great talent but only a handful of stars have been pushed hard enough to justify giving them a big push. Swole is one of them.
It's possible other competitors such as Baker or Penelope Ford are added to make it more exciting, but a singles match between Shida and Swole would be more than enough to steal the show.
If we are going by AEW's own ranking system, Swole is No. 2 behind Nyla Rose, and that was before All Out. When the new list is revealed this week, she will likely be in the top spot.
Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley
Archer winning the Casino Battle Royal has earned him a shot at Moxley's AEW World Championship. The company has yet to announce when the match will take place, but the most likely option is Full Gear.
Ever since he arrived on the scene with Jake Roberts by his side, The Murderhawk Monster has been on a rampage. He has torn through several members of the roster to become one of AEW's most feared competitors.
Moxley took out Brian Cage when they met for the title and also defeated Mr. Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, so he is more than capable of handling competitors who are bigger and stronger than he is.
This is a feud that will see both men taken to their limits both physically and mentally. Mox is the kind of guy who runs at his problems headfirst, but he might want to use a few mind games this time to even the playing field.
Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Colt Cabana
Colt Cabana's decision to join The Dark Order seemed like a strange one at first. He didn't fit in with the rest of the group and seemed to be looking for anything to help him regain his confidence.
The faction began treating him like a member right away but kept him from seeing some of the more heinous acts it committed.
At Saturday's All Out event, Cabana cost his team the win in an eight-man tag match. Mr. Brodie Lee was visibly upset and shoved him before leaving with the rest of the group.
It looks like Boom Boom's days of being one of Lee's followers are coming to an end, and the only way to end this storyline would be a match at Full Gear.
Cabana needs a way to get back to being a babyface and a victory over the leader of the biggest heel stable in the company would accomplish that goal.
AEW has two months between now and the PPV, so it can take its time developing this feud.
The Young Bucks vs. FTR
The Young Bucks and FTR have been working toward a big showdown since before both teams were in AEW together. This is a feud that started on social media and will eventually spill out into the ring.
Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood won the AEW tag titles from Adam Page and Kenny Omega on Saturday in a match some fans loved and others thought fell short of expectations.
Best Friends have a better win-loss record than the Bucks, but AEW has been willing to bend the rules when it comes to its ranking system before.
FTR could even have a title match with Chuck Taylor and Trent before Full Gear so they are free to battle Nick and Matt Jackson at the PPV.
If AEW waits much longer, fans won't care about this feud as much. It needs to strike while the iron is hot and make the bout for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page
Omega and Page have been having issues for months but they kept holding onto the tag titles, so they were able to work through their problems.
After losing the belts at All Out, though, Omega appeared to lose his patience.
Page has also had tension with The Young Bucks and was even kicked out of The Elite a few weeks ago. With Omega leaving him in the ring all alone on Saturday, Hangman appears to be a cowboy without a posse.
His friendly relationship with FTR could lead him further down the dark path he has been heading for months. If Tully Blanchard gets in his ear, Page could become a member of his growing stable with FTR and Shawn Spears.
Regardless of how AEW gets there, a match between Omega and Page would be amazing. These are two of the most celebrated Superstars in the company and their storyline would be the biggest thing next to the world title picture.