The Rock Says He Bought XFL to Help Players Live Dreams, Take Care of Families

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he's effectively looking to create more P.J. Walkers by investing in the XFL.

Walker was one of the top stars during the XFL's recent relaunch, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games with the Houston Roughnecks. He parlayed that success into a roster spot on the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson explained that Walker's story "is the fundamental core reason I wanted to acquire the XFL:

Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia are part of the group that spent around $15 million to buy the XFL after the league filed for bankruptcy. ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported in August that Garcia is hopeful to get things back underway next season.

Many have tried and failed in their pursuit of a professional football league to either complement or compete with the NFL.

Walker is proof positive the XFL can be a stepping stone to bigger things.