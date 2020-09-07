Dustin Johnson, Fiancee Paulina Gretzky Celebrate 2020 FedEx Cup Win

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson is $15 million richer than he was when Monday started, which is quite the reason to celebrate.

He and fiancee Paulina Gretzky celebrated his Tour Championship win with a FaceTime call with their sons:

The win at the 2020 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta marked Johnson's first career FedEx Cup. He entered Monday's final round with a five-stroke lead and parlayed it into a three-stroke win.

He shot a two-under 68 in the last round, bringing his overall score to 21 under and three strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. Golf Digest noted the prize for the victor was $15 million.

It was more of the same for Johnson, who also won the Travelers Championship in June and the Northern Trust in August. He finished in second place at the BMW Championship and tied for second at the PGA Championship.

Johnson has been one of the most consistent performers all year, and he earned a celebration as a result.