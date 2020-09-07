Dustin Johnson Clinches $15M 2020 FedEx Cup After Tour Championship Victory

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson came into the Tour Championship with a two-stroke advantage due to his place atop the FedEx Cup standings. So it was only fitting that he would finish the tournament as the winner.

Johnson shot a two-under 68 on Monday to finish 21 under for the tournament, besting Xander Schauffele (-18), Justin Thomas (-18) and Jon Rahm (-17). He took the two-stroke lead he carried into the tournament and extended it.

With the FedEx Cup win, Johnson earns a $15 million prize out of a $60 million pool, per Golf Digest.

