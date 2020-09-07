FedEx Cup Winner 2020: Dustin Johnson's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson held on to win the Tour Championship and secure his first FedEx Cup title.

Johnson finished at 21 under, three shots better than Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Jon Rahm was four shots back in fourth.

With Monday's win, Johnson collects a cool $15 million prize. The FedEx Cup standings mirror the results of the Tour Championship and determine each golfer's payout.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Dustin Johnson ($15 million)

2. Xander Schauffele ($4.5 million)

3. Justin Thomas ($4.5 million)

4. Jon Rahm ($3 million)

5. Scottie Scheffler ($2.5 million)

6. Collin Morikawa ($1.9 million)

7. Tyrrell Hatton ($1.3 million)

T8. Patrick Reed ($960,000)

T8. Sebastian Munoz ($960,000)

T8. Rory McIlroy ($960,000)

Full standings available on PGATour.com

Johnson started with a leg up on the competition thanks to his first-place position in the FedEx Cup standings. He opened at 10 under, putting him two shots ahead of Jon Rahm before anybody stepped on the course.

As a result, the 2016 U.S. Open champion effectively had sole possession or a share of first place for the entire event.

Johnson appeared to have built a nearly unassailable lead heading into the final round. He was 19 under through 54 holes, four shots up on Schauffele and Thomas.

The gap ultimately did prove to be too much, but Johnson gave his closest challengers hope for a come-from-behind victory with a final round that was a step backward from his performance Sunday.

Johnson picked up where he left off as he birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 6.

His momentum immediately stalled after bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes. He needed to sink a 21-foot putt on No. 13 to avoid his third bogey.

Schauffele and Thomas made things interesting.

Schauffele began the round with a birdie on No. 1 and added another on No. 3. Back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes raised the prospect of a dramatic comeback. A bogey on No. 13 was costly, though, given how slim a margin of error he had to overtake Johnson.

Likewise, Thomas was four under through seven holes but cooled off thanks to a bogey on No. 8. A birdie on No. 16 moved him into a tie for second before a bogey on 17 knocked him back to third and ended his FedEx Cup quest.

Johnson has been the best golfer on the PGA Tour and played especially well when action resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He tied for second in the PGA Championship before a win in the Northern Trust and runner-up showing in the BMW Championship.

Although the Tour Championship technically brings an end to the current PGA Tour season, it's not the last notable event for this calendar year. The U.S. Open tees off Sept. 17 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The Ryder Cup follows on Sept. 25, with the Masters later to come on Nov. 12.

Johnson has the opportunity to add to an already hugely successful and lucrative 2020.