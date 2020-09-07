Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov Power Lightning to Game 1 Blowout over Islanders

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning drew first blood in the Eastern Conference Finals, beating the New York Islanders 8-2 on Monday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

Whereas the Islanders were only two days removed from their series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Lightning had an entire week to rest and prepare. That long layoff might have played a role in the result.

Tampa Bay had a 34-25 advantage in shots even though New York had five power plays.

Brayden Point led the way for the Lightning, scoring twice and assisting on three goals, and Nikita Kucherov was instrumental with a goal and four assists.

Notable Performers

Brayden Point, TB: two goals, three assists

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nikita Kucherov, TB: one goal, four assists

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB: 23 saves

Yanni Gourde, TB: two goals

Jordan Eberle, NYI: one goal, one assist

Well-Rested Lightning Strike Early

You'd be forgiven for missing the Lightning's first goal.

Point needed only 74 seconds to put Tampa Bay in the lead. NBC Sports Network was still displaying the line combinations when the center beat Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Jordan Eberle scored on the power play to bring the Islanders level, but they didn't enjoy that position for too long. Victor Hedman delivered a power-play goal of his own at the 8:12 mark, and Ryan McDonagh followed with the Lightning's third goal two-and-a-half minutes later.

The Lightning didn't just do it with their attack. They were firmly in control when at even strength in the opening frame.

In addition to their quick turnaround, the Islanders had to travel from Toronto to Edmonton, which isn't an easy trek under the best of circumstances. New York likely carried a level of mental and physical fatigue onto the ice Monday, and Tampa Bay exploited that in the first period.

The first 20 minutes of the game set the tone.

Greiss Fails to Replicate Game 7 Heroics

While he didn't tip his hand, Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he'd continue to switch between Greiss and Semyon Varlamov.

Greiss was one of New York's top performers in Game 7 against the Flyers, saving all 16 shots, and that probably played a role in his getting the call Monday.

Trotz waited 10:46 before reversing course.

Nobody should blame Greiss even though he allowed three goals on nine shots. His defense did him few favors during his brief time on the ice.

Little changed with Varlamov between the pipes, which presents the wrong kind of conundrum for Trotz since he has to choose between one goalie coming off a bad game and another goalie coming off an even worse game.

Varlamov will presumably start since he has been New York's primary goaltender.

A short memory will be key for the Islanders.

What's Next?

The teams return to the ice Wednesday for Game 2. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN.