Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive for COVID-19, Withdraws from France Squad

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

The French national team announced star forward Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 Monday and has been isolated from the rest of the squad.

He will miss Tuesday's match against Croatia as part of the UEFA Nations League.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was the only goalscorer for France in the 1-0 victory over Sweden Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

