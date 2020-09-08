NBA Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft and More

Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

With only eight teams still standing in the 2020 NBA playoffs, most of the Association has shifted its focus to making offseason improvements.

For many, the first step of that process is leaving the draft with a plug-and-play rotation player. Despite all the (understandable) attention paid to ceiling and star potential, most clubs would be happy to add a reliable contributor.

This draft will have plenty to offer. All of them do. After running through our mock first round, we'll spotlight the team fit and the 2020-21 outlook for three of our top 10 prospects.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Team Fit and 2020-21 Projected Role

Anthony Edwards: Minnesota Timberwolves



There were scenarios in which someone other than Edwards would be the first prospect off the board, but those went out the window when the Wolves hit the lottery jackpot. They don't need James Wiseman since they already have Karl-Anthony Towns, and LaMelo Ball might have too much skill overlap with D'Angelo Russell for that to work.

So, Edwards seems a safe bet for No. 1 and a relatively smooth fit with this roster. No offence to last summer's sixth overall pick, Jarrett Culver, but the Wolves don't have a wing who approaches Edwards' two-way potential. The 19-year-old needs polish, but in a best-case scenario, he expands the offensive menu as a shot-maker and secondary playmaker while scratching an itch for defensive versatility.

"Edwards would give Minnesota a third weapon capable of generating his own offense," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "He may need time to adjust to a third-option role, but it's Edwards' ability to create shots and hit tough ones that separates him. Getting him to apply his special physical tools (6'5", 225 lbs) on defense would also become a top priority for Minnesota's coaching staff."

Edwards' readiness will determine his 2020-21 role, as the Wolves should be prepared to give him as many minutes as he can handle. A starting gig on opening night and a season-long average north of 30 minutes are both legitimate possibilities, and if all goes according to plan, he should rank third on the club in scoring and second in assists.

Deni Avdija: Chicago Bulls

While Chicago's new front office could have a different read on this roster, the Bulls' in-progress rebuild could be down to a search for the proverbial missing piece. Avdija has a chance to be that, provided the young core sticks around.

They need a ball-mover, and that's Avdija's best strength. He can lead a fast break and orchestrate pick-and-rolls, and when everything else breaks down, he can create out of the low post. His jumper still needs work, but Chicago can put good shooters around him.

As The Athletic's Sam Vecenie noted, Avdija could plug into this roster pretty easily:

"He's much more of a point forward type than a lead ball-handler a la Luka Doncic, but his dexterity with the ball in the open court is impressive, and he can make terrific passes both out of pick-and-roll and out on the break. ... The Bulls could currently use someone with the frontcourt ball skills of Avdija, as Lauri Markkanen is more of a shooter, and Wendell Carter is more of a screen setter and dribble handoff guy who can make smart reads."

Avdija doesn't have a red carpet path to the starting lineup, but the Bulls should at least give him a shot with a training camp competition. He won't lead all rookies in minutes (or any stat category for that matter), but he'll clear 20 per night and might have one of the more well-rounded stat lines of the freshman class.

Tyrese Haliburton: Atlanta Hawks

A former 3-star recruit, Haliburton played his way into the top 10 by following an impressive freshman campaign with an eye-opening leap as a sophomore. His versatility—captured by per-game averages of 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals—is sure to catch the Hawks' attention, as they look for a player who can share the floor with Trae Young and run the offense without him.

Haliburton has that kind of game. On the ball, he's a gifted distributor who never holds the ball longer than needed and always seeks out quick-hitting passes down court. Off the ball, he's a viable spot-up threat who splashed 101 college threes at a 42.6 percent clip. Defensively, he has the size (6'5", 175 lbs) and basketball IQ to pester players at different perimeter positions.

"Haliburton is a strong aesthetic fit, with the type of feel and skill set to perfectly accentuate Young’s strengths," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "... He's smart and versatile enough to successfully pair with Young as part of what could be a high-powered offense in time."

The Hawks have a stable of young wings, so Haliburton wouldn't be a lock for a starting spot. Whether he secures one or not, though, he should land in the neighborhood of 24 minutes per game, post Atlanta's second-highest assist average and shoot better than league average from three.