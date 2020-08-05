2020 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery Simulation and 1st-Round Predictions

13 of 13

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG, Freshman)

Terry may have received some positive feedback before announcing he's staying in the draft. With 6'1'", 160-pound size and limited athleticism, he didn't start the season viewed as a one-and-done first-rounder. He's now in line to draw serious looks in the 20s after shooting 40.8 percent from three, 42.1 percent on spot-up jumpers, 11-of-19 off screens, 89.1 percent from the free-throw line and 61.5 percent at the rim.

22. Utah Jazz: Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)

Lewis could allow Utah to limit Mike Coney's milage while giving the second unit a burst of speed. For now, a change-of-pace role off the bench seems better suited for the 165-pound guard, who can put a lot of pressure on defenses but still needs to fine-tune his decision-making and execution.

23. Miami Heat: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

There will be teams willing to look past McDaniels' freshman inefficiency for long-term potential fueled by positional size, ball-handling for creation and shooting range. A patient organization with strong player development would be the right one for the 6'9" forward who'll need time to sharpen his offensive execution, feel for the game and defensive awareness.

24. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Bolmaro has earned the point-wing label with a unique mix of 6'7" size, ball-handling and flashy passing skills. The big question is whether he'll be able to score without as much self shot-creation or a pull-up game, but playmaking, a capable set three-ball and pesky defense could be enough to help Bolmaro become a valued NBA role player.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji's floor has become the selling point over his ceiling. Teams are comfortable about his size, mobility, touch, motor and instincts translating to efficient offense and rebounds, even if no ball-handling, passing or defensive upside means his best-case scenario is a replicable role player.

26. Boston Celtics: Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)

Production (20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) and signs of shooting touch (19 made threes) have pushed Oturu into the first-round discussion. Though he's still mostly a post-up player, flashes of mid-range jumpers and drives past closeouts point to more potential scoring versatility.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

Looking for upside and shooting, the Knicks could be drawn to Ramsey, who turned 19 in June and shot 42.6 percent from three as a freshman. This late, New York would look past his tough shot selection and defensive lapses and instead bet on his mix of strong physical tools, self creation and shot-making translating to on/off-ball scoring.

28. Toronto Raptors: Grant Riller (Charleston, PG/SG, Senior)

Riller's age (23) and strength of schedule shouldn't matter too much this late. The eye test on his quickness and skill level for creation/shot-making back up the numbers: consecutive years averaging 21.9 points on better than 60 percent true shooting.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Mannion's stock has slipped to the point where he could enter value-pick territory if he's still on the board this late. While teams started questioning his tools and separation ability, Mannion still possesses passable size and sharp shot-making and playmaking skills.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Xavier Tillman (Michigan State, PF/C, Junior)

Limited scoring ability creates the perception that Tillman doesn't offer much upside. But his passing and defensive IQ create steal potential for a team that can optimize his strengths. Tillman was the only player in the country to average at least 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com, Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.