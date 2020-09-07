Report: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner Vacation with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns might not have made the playoffs, but Devin Booker still appears to be enjoying his summer.

Booker reportedly went on vacation with Kendall Jenner in Idaho alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, according to Claudia Harmata of People.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," a source told Harmata. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."

TMZ Sports captured the group hiking in Idaho:

Booker and Jenner also recently went on a lunch date in Malibu and have been seen out together several times over the past few months.

Jenner has reportedly been linked with fellow NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons in the past.