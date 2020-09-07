NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Guide to Odds, TV Start Times, Live-Stream Info

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are the lone team with a series lead in the NBA conference semifinals round.

Jimmy Butler and Co. are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, and they may not have to wait long to clinch their position.

Milwaukee sits in an unfortunate position, with Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with injuries. Without him, the Bucks won Game 4 to stay alive in the series, but it will be a battle to rally back for a Game 7 if he is not at 100 percent.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are on track for a Game 7 if they split their next two games. Boston raced out to a 2-0 series lead before the reigning NBA champion won Games 3 and 4.

The pair of Western Conference semifinal series are still in the early stages. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have faced more difficult challenges than expected, and if the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets continue to play well, we could see both matchups go the distance.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Monday, September 7

Game 5: Boston (-1.5) vs. Toronto (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT) (Over/Under: 212)

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers (-8.5) vs. Denver (9 p.m. ET, TNT) (O/U: 219.5)

Tuesday, September 8

Game 5: Miami (-3.5) vs. Milwaukee (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT) (O/U: 216)

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5) vs. Houston (9 p.m. ET, TNT) (O/U; 224.5)

Wednesday, September 9

Game 6: Toronto vs. Boston (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Games can be live-streamed on TNTdrama.com, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Milwaukee's dwindling title hopes took a further hit when Antetokounmpo limped off the court in Game 4.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer did not provide much of an update on his star's status, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard: "He'll get treatment through the night, and we'll just see how he does in the next 24 [to] 48 hours."

The Bucks benefited from Khris Middleton's 36-point performance to pull out an overtime win. Four other players reached double digits in Antetokounmpo's absence.

While the Game 4 fight was nice, the Bucks may not have enough in the tank to capture three games in a row and land a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. After all, Miami had the win within reach for the majority of Game 4 and came three points short of a series sweep.

The Heat shot 36.2 percent from three-point range and had six players climb into double digits. Butler and Duncan Robinson both eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Miami has scored either 115 or 116 points in each game of the series, and if it remains consistent on offense and find a way to shut down Middleton, it could be the first team to clinch a berth in the next round.

Before Game 3, it appeared Boston would join Miami on the fast track to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Raptors have made that series more competitive. Toronto's key in the past three games has been its defense. Boston has not scored more than 102 points since Game 2. Boston's 93 points in Game 4 was its playoff low.

If the Raptors continue to lock down defensively, they may take a lead in Game 5—or at minimum hold the game under the projected point total.

Each of the four games in the Toronto-Boston series has failed to reach 210 points, which makes under 212 the best bet for Game 5.

Over in the West, Denver and Houston deserve credit for taking an early game off the two Los Angeles teams despite being the most fatigued teams left in the postseason.

The Nuggets bounced back from a 97-point performance in Game 1 to defeat the Clippers by nine points in Game 2. But Denver could be at a disadvantage for the rest of the series depending on the health of Nikola Jokic, who is questionable for Game 3 with a wrist injury, per ESPN.

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points and rebounds through two games and is second to Jamal Murray in three-point shots made.

If he is hampered by the injury, it could have an affect on the series and the odds associated with it. The Clippers are an 8.5-point favorite in Game 3.

The Lakers sit in a better position after Game 2, during which they outclassed the Rockets by eight points thanks to 41 bench points from Rajon Rondo, Markieff Morris and others.

If the No. 1 seed in the West continues to receive scoring depth from the veterans off the bench and Kyle Kuzma, it could be an unstoppable force moving forward.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are averaging 29.5 and 24 points per game, respectively, and if they continue to perform better than James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers should pull away in the series.

Since the Rockets have scored over 110 points on five occasions in the playoffs and allowed more than 115 points in three games, the over may be the best odds play in the series, no matter who wins.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.