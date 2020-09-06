Matt Hardy Passes Concussion Test, Leaves Hospital After Injury at AEW All Out

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan provided an update on Matt Hardy on Sunday, announcing that Hardy was cleared of a possible concussion following an MRI and CT scans.

The AEW star has left the hospital as well.

Fans became immediately concerned following a dangerous bump in Hardy's match with Sammy Guevara at All Out on Saturday. The two crashed onto a table from a scissor lift, with Hardy hitting his head on the concrete.

The match continued, with Hardy coming out victorious.

Khan initially said during a press conference after All Out he ordered the match to be stopped temporarily so that doctor could check on Hardy. Action resumed once the doctor gave the go-ahead.

Hardy's wife, Rebecca, questioned All Elite Wrestling's initial diagnosis and was critical of AEW's decision to let her husband return.

Hardy made his AEW debut on the March 18 edition of Dynamite after his contract with WWE expired. He has often been locked in feuds with members of The Inner Circle, teaming with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to topple the faction at All or Nothing in May.

Hardy has yet to make a public statement on his present status, and it appears he'll wait until Dynamite on Wednesday to address the situation.