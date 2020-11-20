    Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson Fantasy Outlook After D'Andre Swift Concussion

    Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, opening up more backfield opportunities for Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Swift has been ruled out with a concussion. 

    Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey told reporters that Adrian Peterson will be their leadoff running back, with Kerryon Johnson playing Swift's role. 

    Coming into Week 11, Peterson has a slight edge in touches over Swift (108-101), with Johnson at 38. 

    Peterson and Johnson have been roughly identical as runners, though Peterson has a much larger sample size to judge. He's averaging 3.8 yards per carry on 97 attempts; Johnson averages 3.7 yards per attempt on 30 carries. 

    The 35-year-old Peterson has never done much in the passing game throughout his NFL career, and he has just 11 catches for 78 yards. Swift's versatility as a receiver is why his absence will be noteworthy. His 31 catches are only five off T.J. Hockenson's team-leading 36.

    Johnson also is a bit limited as a pass-catcher as well but did haul in 32 grabs as a rookie in 2018. If he's going to be used in the Swift role, that gives him the upside of a flex play against a Panthers defense that's allowed the 10th-most points to running backs through 10 weeks. 

