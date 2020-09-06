Steelers Rumors: QB Josh Dobbs Agrees to Contract; Duck Hodges Released

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly releasing quarterback Devlin Hodges to sign Joshua Dobbs, who was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Dobbs was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017 and was traded to Jacksonville ahead of the 2019 season for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

