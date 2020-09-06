Kentucky Derby Results 2020: Video Replay, Times Chart and Review

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was worth the wait as Authentic and Tiz the Law put on a great show down the final stretch.

Authentic led for much of the race, setting a reasonable pace. Heading into the far turn, Manny Franco decided to let Tiz the Law loose, at which point a head-to-head battle commenced.

It looked like Tiz the Law might overtake Authentic on the outside, but the Haskell Stakes winner had enough to remain in first.

Authentic crossed the finish line in 2:00.61, logging the seventh-fastest time in Kentucky Derby history. Tiz the Law was 1¼ lengths back in second place when he concluded the race.

2020 Kentucky Derby Order of Finish

1. Authentic

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths)

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths)

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths)

5. Max Player (7 lengths)

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)

16. Finnick the Fierce (scratch)

17. King Guillermo (scratch)

18. Thousand Words (scratch)

Nobody can fault Franco too much for his race strategy because he deployed the approach to great success at Belmont Park. Tiz the Law didn't overexert himself before his finishing kick in the Belmont Stakes. Once he started his sprint coming around the final turn, nobody could touch him.

Franco obviously thought the same would hold true at Churchill Downs.

Authentic had never run 1¼ miles in a graded stakes race, so it was fair to wonder how much he'd have left in the tank toward the end. The three-year-old obviously answered his skeptics with his performance.

Tiz the Law falling short in his quest for a Triple Crown and failing to win as the heavy favorite are the dominant storylines. But that shouldn't take the shine off of Authentic's victory. On the day, he was the better horse and took Tiz the Law's best shot.

"I had the trip that I expected," Franco said, per the Courier-Journal's Jason Frakes. "He just couldn't go by the other horse. The other horse fight so hard. He was ready for today, too."

Whereas Authentic and Tiz the Law lived up to the billing as two of the strongest contenders, Honor A. P.'s day was spoiled almost immediately after the race began.

Ny Traffic bumped Honor A. P. on the inside coming out of the gate, which broke his stride a bit. A fourth-place showing was impressive considering how much ground he had to make up on the front of the pack.

In a typical year, Authentic and Tiz the Law might be destined for a rematch in the Preakness Stakes. The way the schedule shakes out, neither horse could make the journey to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

With no Triple Crown on the table, Barclay Tagg indicated he'd prioritize the Breeders' Cup Classic (Nov. 7) over the Preakness (Oct. 3) while acknowledging the final decision is out of his hands.

Bob Baffert, on the other hand, told reporters the plan is for Authentic to run in the Preakness. Still, Baffert watched as setbacks forced Nadal and Charlatan to withdraw from the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby, with Nadal having to retire altogether.

He probably won't take anything for granted with Authentic in the buildup to next month's showcase.