Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits vs. Nationals After Suffering Foot Injury

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to leave Friday's game after suffering a left foot injury.

Acuna was helped off the field after fouling a ball off his foot in the top of the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals with the Braves trailing 5-0.

According to the club, Acuna underwent X-rays that revealed there was no fracture. He will be listed as day-to-day.

Injuries have been an issue for the outfielder during the shortened 2020 season. He missed about two weeks in August due to wrist inflammation that put him on the injured list, while hamstring tightness forced him to miss a few more games in September.

It's been a change for a player who appeared in 156 games during his first full season in the majors last season.

Acuna remains a difference-maker when on the field, producing a .286 average with 11 home runs and 22 RBI in 31 games so far this season.

The 22-year-old is already one of the brightest young stars in the game, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 before finishing fifth in MVP voting in 2019. He finished last year with 41 home runs while leading the league with 37 stolen bases and 127 runs.

Atlanta has high expectations for 2020 as one of the top contenders in the National League, but a healthy Acuna could be vital for the team's title hopes.

Ender Inciarte can fill the void in center field, although the Braves lineup takes a significant hit with Acuna unavailable.