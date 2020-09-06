Kentucky Derby 2020: Race Replay, Highlights Analysis and Prize Money Info

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

A winner from the No. 17 post will have to wait for at least another year.

Authentic pulled away from Tiz the Law down the final stretch, taking home the 2020 Kentucky Derby while leading the race wire to wire. Tiz the Law was looking to become the first horse in Kentucky Derby history from the No. 17 post and ran a strong race but could not catch up with Authentic, a horse with Derby royalty in his corner.

Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who won a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby, and jockeyed by John Velazquez, who took home his third.

"I've had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did, Johnny V. gave them the most incredible ride," Baffert told reporters of Velazquez. "The training was lights-out. He was fresh. He's a good horse. He's our No. 1 pick from the beginning, and here we are. The greatest race in the world, and I feel very blessed and fortunate."

Kentucky Derby Results/Prize Money

1. Authentic—$1.86 million

2. Tiz the Law—$600,000

3. Mr. Big News—$300,000

4. Honor A.P.—$150,000

5. Max Player—$90,000

Authentic is the first wire-to-wire Derby winner since War Emblem (2002), also trained by Baffert. The legendary trainer has a record 16 victories in Triple Crown races.

Tiz the Law, entering as one of the biggest favorites in history, had won all four of his races this year, including June's Belmont Stakes.

"Tiz has been able to pass horses all year and today he ran into one he couldn't get by," Tiz the Law owner Jack Knowlton said. "Credit Authentic. He came from the far outside and managed to get to the lead and just ran a great race. No shame on our part."

Heavy underdog Mr. Big News surprised and came in third, while Honor A.P. and Max Player rounded out the top five. Honor A.P. was the second-favorite coming into the event at 5-1.