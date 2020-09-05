La Salle HS Football Player Isaiah Turner Collapses and Dies After Practice

Don Wright/Associated Press

Isaiah Turner, who was a 17-year-old football player at La Salle College High School in the Philadelphia area, died after he collapsed following a Friday practice.

Phil Anastasia of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the news, noting Turner was rushed to the hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

"He was a joy," Chris Carabello, La Salle's director of marketing and public relations, said. "He was one of those kids who knew he was loved at La Salle. He was loved by the kids, loved by the coaches, loved by the faculty. He was a tough kid not to love."

There was a memorial service for Turner on Saturday, which was attended by teammates, coaches and members of his family.

While he played defensive tackle during the 2019 campaign, he was expected to play offensive guard this season.

Turner also played on the school's basketball team.