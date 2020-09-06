Kentucky Derby 2020 Video: Replay Highlights, Race Results and Breakdown

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiz the Law headed to Churchill Downs chasing the Triple Crown, but Authentic ruined those aspirations with a tremendous run Saturday at the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Authentic earned a record-tying sixth Derby win for trainer Bob Baffert, and jockey John Velazquez grabbed his third career victory in the Run for the Roses. Authentic galloped to the lead by the clubhouse turn and stayed up front to the finish.

Finishing the 1¼-mile track in 2:00.61, Authentic posted the seventh-fastest winning time in Kentucky Derby history.

Tiz the Law, Mr. Big News, Honor A. P. and Max Player followed Authentic to the line. Full results are below.

2020 Kentucky Derby Results

1. Authentic; $1.86 million

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Tiz the Law (1¼ lengths)

3. Mr. Big News (3¼ lengths)

4. Honor A. P. (5 lengths)

5. Max Player (7 lengths)

6. Storm the Court (9 lengths)

7. Enforceable (10¼ lengths)

8. Ny Traffic (13¾ lengths)

9. Necker Island (14¾ lengths)

10. Major Fed (15¾ lengths)

11. Sole Volante (16¾ lengths)

12. Winning Impression (21½ lengths)

13. Money Moves (22¼ lengths)

14. Attachment Rate (24 lengths)

15. South Bend (25¾ lengths)

16. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

17. King Guillermo (scratched)

18. Thousand Words (scratched)

Kentucky Derby Highlights

Between a slow break and a popular expectation he would fade on the stretch, Authentic didn't offer a great first impression.

Good thing it's not what mattered.

Ridden by Velazquez—a Hall of Fame jockey—Authentic cruised to the lead and overtook Ny Traffic before the clubhouse turn. Tiz the Law and rider Manny Franco followed close behind, ultimately pulling alongside Authentic on the final turn.

It seemed the stretch would follow expectations; Tiz the Law had a chance to display his outstanding speed. Plus, Authentic's race had matched his reputation, and this is where he'd fade.

Velazquez, though, played it perfectly.

"I waited until [Tiz the Law] got right next to me," he said in the press conference. "When I went left‑handed this horse responded so good. It was like, 'Oh, yeah, come and get me.'"

Authentic became the first gate-to-wire winner since War Emblem—also a Baffert trainee—in 2002.

Authentic's triumph meant Baffert matched legendary trainer Ben Jones atop the career Kentucky Derby wins list.

Baffert, though, was quick to deflect the attention.

"I've been fortunate to have these great jockeys win these races," Baffert said, per Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. "But that was won by Johnny. That race will go down as one of the top, just the way he handled a horse like him."

Velazquez followed suit and praised Authentic's effort, noting the horse consistently had more to give.

"We can plan whatever we want. And if the horse doesn't respond to the things you want to do, it's worth it," he said, according to the post-race transcript. "We can plan whatever we want, but we have to give the credit to the horse, no matter what."

Authentic's win netted $1.86 million of the $3 million purse.

Tiz the Law ($600,000), Mr. Big News ($300,000), Honor A. P. ($150,000) and Max Player ($150,000) also finished in the money.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.